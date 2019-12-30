Charles "Forest" Valentine of Wilmington was born November 30, 1954 to Robert and Jeanette (nee Wierman) Valentine and passed away December 26, 2019 at the age of 65.

Forest loved woodworking, bluegrass, and his cat, Blackjack.

He worked at ABX and later retired from American Showa.

He is survived by his children, Forest (Cat) Valentine and Nickole (Anita) Valentine; grandchildren, Trystan, Tommy, Jordan, Tyler, Tia and Hayden; great-grandchildren, Ella, Arabella, Peyton and Carter; and sisters, Cathy Ball, Candy Barber and Darlene (Roy) McKinley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Bobby" Valentine Jr.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Clinton Co. Animal Shelter, 1760 Fife Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

