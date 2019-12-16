Charley R. Hurt, 87, of Wilmington and formerly of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019 at Continental Manor in Blanchester.

He was born January 3, 1932 in Hardburly Kentucky, the son of the late Andrew Jackson and Mary Elizabeth (Green) Hurt.

He was a member of the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church.

Charley served for 22 years in the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam and Indochina. He also worked at Ferno-Washington in Wilmington for 22 years as well.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Hurt, whom he married on December 30, 1977 in Hillsboro. He is also survived by two step-sons, Jeffrey Alan Henize of Lumberton, N.C. and Scott Henize of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Clayton, Jarod, Stephen (Sascha), Erick (Brittany) and Ben (Holly) Henize; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Harper, Allison, Alayna and Meredith Henize and Jaxon Deaton; a sister, Mary Lois Chestnut of Fayetteville, N.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers, Nathan, Hunter, Joe, Jack, and Jimmy Hurt; and a sister, Alda Hurt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 18 at the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church. Pastor Josh Dixon will officiate.

Burial with military honors will follow at the Clinton Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.