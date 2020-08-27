1/1
Chasity Dawn Lane
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chasity's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Chasity Dawn Lane, 40, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born March 6, 1980 in Maysville, Kentucky.

Surviving are her daughters, Harley Steed, Wilmington and Alexa Lane, Peebles, Ohio; sons, Jack Steed, Manchester, Ohio, Christopher Steed, West Union, Ohio and Gary Steed, Winchester, Ohio; mother, Tonya Hamilton, Peebles; father, Roger Rigdon, Aberdeen, Ohio; sister, Candace Louiso, Wilmington; brothers, Glenn Hamilton, Peebles, and Jacob Hamilton, Mt. Orab, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be at noon, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, 295 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, with Pastor Bob King officiating The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Chasity's memory to assist the family with the funeral expenses may be made to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign the online guest book or make a donation, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved