Chasity Dawn Lane, 40, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born March 6, 1980 in Maysville, Kentucky.

Surviving are her daughters, Harley Steed, Wilmington and Alexa Lane, Peebles, Ohio; sons, Jack Steed, Manchester, Ohio, Christopher Steed, West Union, Ohio and Gary Steed, Winchester, Ohio; mother, Tonya Hamilton, Peebles; father, Roger Rigdon, Aberdeen, Ohio; sister, Candace Louiso, Wilmington; brothers, Glenn Hamilton, Peebles, and Jacob Hamilton, Mt. Orab, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be at noon, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, 295 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, with Pastor Bob King officiating The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Chasity's memory to assist the family with the funeral expenses may be made to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177.