Chester Ray Storer, 83, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital following a stroke on Wednesday.

He was born January 1, 1936 in Reesville in Adams County. He graduated from Wilmington College and received his master's from Xavier University. He received his doctorate from Evangelical Theological Seminary.

After 50 years of pastoring churches in the greater Cincinnati area, Ray retired. He was also a retired school principal from the Forest Hills school district in Cincinnati and taught art and pottery making for 50 years.

After retiring, Ray and his wife, Betty, and their son, Brooke, and daughter-in-law, Amy, opened and operated Grandpa's Pottery for the last 25 years.

Besides the local shop in Wilmington, Grandpa's Pottery was a familiar exhibit at many festivals and events each year. He demonstrated his craft on the potter's wheel educating groups in churches, schools, businesses and community events throughout Ohio.

Surviving are his wife, Betty L. Storer of Wilmington; son, Brooke (Pattama Amy) Storer of Wilmington; daughter-in-law, Tari Storer; brother, John (Libby) Storer of Mobile, Ala.; sister, Mary (Marvin) Hines of Wilmington; sister and brother-in-law, Linda & Richard Marino of Florida; five nieces and nine nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Guy B. Storer; mother, Mabel Louise McClachey; son, Todd Kimball Storer; brother, Guy Storer, Jr; and brother, Edward Eugene Storer.

Funeral services will be held at Dayspring Church of God, 1060 Smiley Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45240 on Saturday, May 25 at noon with Pastor Tim Kulfeldt officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at the church.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the Dayspring Church of God.

