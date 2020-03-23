Chester "Red" Henry Wilson was born on March 26, 1922 and passed away on March 21, 2020, five days before his 98th birthday.

He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Minzler) Wilson for 62 years and the oldest of seven children of the late William and Grace (nee Henry) Wilson.

He was the loving father of Steve (Janie) Wilson, Diane (Russell) McCammon, Melissa Gorges and daughter-in-law Michele Wilson; cherished grandfather of Todd (Rebecca) Wilson, Chad (Heejoo) Wilson, Travis Gorges, and Megan Gorges; proud great grandfather of Samantha, Juliet, and Henry Wilson and Joseph Wilson; dear brother of Mary Probasco and Bill Wilson; and honored uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sons, Larry and Ronnie Wilson; son-in-law, William "Bill" Gorges; sisters, Lillian Harding, Nina O'Conner, and Joyce Wilson; and brother, Lloyd Wilson.

Chester was a lifelong resident of Blanchester and Westboro and a 1940 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was a World War II veteran, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star at the Normandy Campaign. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1975.

His service to his community and interests included the leader of the Chet Wilson Orchestra for 40+ years, member of the American Legion, Marion Post 179 for 72 years, service of Veterans Memorial Park for 20+ years, member of the Blanchester Masonic Lodge 191 and the Valley of Cincinnati Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, service to the Clinton County Veterans Commission for 10+ years, trustee to the Westboro Cemetery, member of the Blanchester Senior Citizens, and a member of the 83rd infantry Division Association.

He was Blanchester's First Citizen of the Year in 1970, inducted into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and was selected Grand Marshal for the Blanchester 4th of July Parade.

Chester was truly an involved leader, a passionate musician, a community activist, and most of all, a loving, devoted family man and friend to many. He lived a long life to its fullest potential and will be missed by all.

Any memorials can be sent to the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179, 318 E. Main St., Blanchster, OH 45107 or the Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary Marion Unit 179, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. The live stream will begin on Thursday, March 26 at 12:55 p.m. on Chester's Memorial Page at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

Please know that public services will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding.