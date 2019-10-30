Christine A. Sanfrey Stevenson, 65, of Lebanon (formerly of Wilmington) passed away shortly before midnight on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 9, 1954 in Wilmington, the daughter of Robert A. Sanfrey and Joan LaChance Sanfrey.

Chris was such an inspiration to so many. Her days were filled with chronic pain, but her heart was filled with love, perseverance, and strength.

Chris was involved in an industrial accident in 1980, and as a result of the accident developed Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), now known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). Lack of RSD awareness in the '80s allowed the disease to progress to final stages before diagnosis 10 years later.

Chris was in pain every day (except for immediately following her ketamine treatments), but she never gave up. She pushed herself to continue, to keep moving, to keep walking, to keep her spirits lifted. Even through all of the pain, her love of life, her love of family, her wonderful humor, her strength, and her spirit shone through and will continue to be cherished in the hearts of all who know and love her.

Chris leaves a family that loves her dearly and will miss her greatly. She is survived by two children, Mandie Brooks and Shannon Taylor, both of Wilmington; grandchildren, Austin Brooks and his fiancé Summer of Ripley, Alley Brooks and her fiancé Austin of Newport, Tennessee; Erin Pogue and her fiancé Hazel of Wilmington, and Paige Taylor of Wilmington; great grandchildren, Sage and Aryiana Brooks of Ripley, and Legaci Brooks of Newport, Tennessee; three sisters, Debbie (Tim) Burlile of Midland, Barbara (Bobby) Presley of London, and Karen (Tony) Sholler of Sabina; two brothers, Keith (Michelle) Sanfrey of Sabina, Arthur Sanfrey of Lebanon; nieces, Ginny Eley of Urbana, Jamie Sholler of Sabina, and Katie (Donovan) Reedy of New Viena; nephews, Joshua (Amanda) Burlile of Blanchester, Joel (Sarah) Burlile of Midland, Bert (Stephanie) Presley of London, Jeremy (Jennifer) Presley of London, Nick Sholler of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Matt (Jessica) Sanfrey of Wilmington, Christopher Sanfrey of Wilmington, and Dylan (Caitlin) Sanfrey of Washington Court House; great nieces, Yuli Presley of London and Penelope Burlile of Blanchester; great nephews, Elijah and Colton Burlile of Blanchester, Bradley Burlile of Goshen, Brandon Eley of Urbana, Braian, Caden, Kevin, Alex, Jeremy Jobe Presley of London, Lucas Sholler of Sabina, and Zachary Sanfrey of Wilmington; and numerous other family members and friends.

Chris is preceded in death by her father, Robert Sanfrey; her mother, Joan LaChance Sanfrey; her infant son, Chad; her half-brother, Larry Sanfrey; and her dear nephew, Jayce Burlile.

Special thanks to Chris' dear friend and care giver/aid of nine years, Betty Wright; to Chris' brother, Arthur Sanfrey, who lived with Chris for the past nine years and was her major care giver, taking her to so many doctor's appointments and taking care of her daily need; and to Dr. Amol Soin, her pain management doctor.

With her final act of goodness, Christine donated her body to the University of Cincinnati for CRPS research. Her hope is that others don't have to endure the pain that she did.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made for CRPS research.

Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Christine's Life on Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m. at the Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington – a time to share wonderful memories of our dear sister/mom/grandma/aunt/cousin and friend.