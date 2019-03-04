Claire Neeley, 91, of Marshville, N.C. passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home.

Born July 7, 1927 in Rockingham, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Lizzie English McGilvary.

She was preceded in death her husband, Elger Neeley; sisters, Mary Jerome and Dorothy Biggs; and brothers, William, Martin and Ernest McGilvary.

Mrs. Neeley is survived by sons, Frances Mills of Oklahoma, Wayne Mills of Blanchester, Charles Mills of Concord, N.C. and John Moore of Marshville, N.C.; daughters, Lavon Smith of Martinsville, Mary Neeley Brister of Clarksville, and Claire E. Ivie of Waynesville; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Claire will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Marshville City Cemetery's Gazebo, Marshville, N.C. The family will receive friends following the service by the grave.

Online condolences may be made at morganandsonfuneralhome.com.