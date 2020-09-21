Clara Gibson

Clara Marie Gibson, 19, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020.

She was born August 27, 2001 in Wilmington, the daughter of Shane and Jenifer Lynn (Saylor) Gibson.

Clara was born with mucopolysaccharidoses, otherwise known as MPS, but she, with the help of her family, kept very busy. She was active in the National MPS Society and the Team Sanfilippo Foundation where she attended conferences, family gatherings, and helped in fundraising.

Clara participated in the Special Olympics, competing in track and field, and bowling. She was a 2020 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, She was a regular attendee of Kamp Dovetail and active in local 4-H,and she also participated in Little Hearts Big Smiles and A Kid Again.

Clara loved her family; she looked forward to and enjoyed the annual family vacations to the beach.

She is survived by her mother, Jenifer Gibson of Wilmington; father and step-mother, Shane and Amy Gibson of Martinsville; brother, Ethan Gibson of Wilmington; step-sisters, Alison and Erin McIntosh of Martinsville; grandparents, Darrell and Patty Saylor of Wilmington, Alan and Karen Gibson of New Vienna, and Mike and Vicki Sedam of Wilmington; three great-grandmothers, Martha Saylor of New Vienna, Lena Gibson of Wilmington, and Shirley Whalen of Sardinia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Clara is preceded in death by great-grandparents, John Dean and Evelyn Dean, Eldon Saylor and Clara Saylor, Art Gibson, Nate Sedam and Mary Sedam, and Fred Rulon and Beulah Rulon.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Wilmington Church of Christ. Dale McCamish will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Vienna I.O.O.F Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church.

Clara's family asks that memorial donations be made the National MPS Society, c/o Donations, P.O. Box 14686, Durham, NC 27709-4686.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.