Clarence J. Cramer, 92, of Sabina, passed peacefully at Autumn Years on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Born in Port William on September 21, 1926, he was the son of the late Lester and Murl Clevenger Cramer.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Frieda Dawson Cramer. The two were united in marriage on November 28, 1946.

Clarence attended Reesville School and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and the Antique Power Club. Clarence found joy having races down the driveway, in his scooter, with his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, June Johnson, and her husband, Wendell. Also left to cherish Clarence's memory are grandchildren, Matthew (Theresa) Johnson and Mark (Laura) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Catherine, Declan and Ethan Johnson; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Clarence was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Cramer, Louise (Alfred) Kendall, and Eugene "Cotton" (Albertine) Cramer.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Tuesday, September 24 from 11 a.m.-noon, when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery.

