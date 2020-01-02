Claude W. Bentley, 97, of Blanchester, passed away on December 31, 2019.

Born September 25, 1922 in Littcarr, Kentucky, he was the son of John and Eva (nee Franklin) Bentley.

Claude served in the U.S. Army as an anti-aircraft gunner in the Pacific Campaign.

He was a barber by trade. He began his career cutting hair below the King Record building in Cincinnati. Claude then moved to the Farm and Home Center in Milford, Ohio, where he spent 21 years cutting hair.

Claude then started his own barber business in Wilmington, where he operated the Plaza Barber Shop until his retirement.

He served in many organizations including the Red Cross, American Legion, , Civil Air Patrol, and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office Mounted Posse.

Claude is survived by his wife, Kathy (nee South) Bentley; son, Douglas (Debbie Tolle) Bentley; daughters, Lynda (Charlie) Cothern, Rochelle (Ed) Schmid, and Dede Bentley Arnold; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dahlia (Kitty) Quillen and Nora Violet Leach; and brother, Robert Bentley.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Una Lee (nee Jenkins) Bentley; and seven brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Paul Crisp officiating.

Interment will take place at Westboro Cemetery, Jefferson Township, where military honors will be held.

A special thank you to the Laurels of Blanchester for services and care rendered.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Blanchester American Legion, 318 E. Main St. #2, Blanchester, OH 45107.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com