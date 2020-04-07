Clifford G. Betten, 75, North Manchester, Ind. passed away April 6, 2020 at his residence.

Clifford served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he married Martha S. Flora on August 17, 1969. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 286, North Manchester and VFW Post 286, Wabash. Clifford worked at the Manchester Foundry for 33 years as a molder, retiring in 1999.

Clifford will be forever cherised by his wife, Martha Betten, North Manchester; daughters, Ann (Stacy) Shepler, Wabash, Ind., Barbara (Lewis) Ozenbaugh, Ijamsville, Ind., and Brenda (Todd) Shobe, Wilmington; brother, Clarence (Cindy) Betten, Laketon, Ind.; sisters, Marie Niccum and Evelyn Clark both of North Manchester; six grandchildren, Josh Wright, Shelby Wright, Andrea (Skyler) Stapleton, Nathan Ozenbaugh, Zach Ozenbaugh, and Michael Shobe; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Wright and Iris Marie Stapleton.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9 at Fairview Cemetery, 300 East 1000 North, Servia, Ind. Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.