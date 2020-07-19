Clifford Fahrer

Clifford D. Fahrer, 82, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Clifford was born March 25, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late Burton Clifford and Anna Mabel (Hartman) Fahrer. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956.

Clifford was a proud member of the United States Army, serving from 1958 to 1964 with the majority of his service in the 82nd Airborne Division Signal Battalion. He was a lifetime member of the 82nd Airborne Association of Dayton, Ohio and a longtime member of the Wilmington area Jaycees, where he served as National Director for the S.W. Ohio Region and chaired the committee that brought the first Wilmington area Jaycees Haunted House.

He was an O.G.C.A. member, and former member of the Toastmasters Club.

An active member of the Wilmington community, Clifford along with his wife Charlotte, served as Grand Marshal for the Clinton County Corn Festival Parade and Corn Festival Committee for over 30 years.

He is currently the national record holder in "500cc modified vintage motorcycle" class with his custom built 1944 Flathead Harley-Davidson at the ECTA Land Speed Motorsports time trials held in Wilmington.

Clifford was an electrical engineer at Cincinnati Milacron, where he managed the design and assembly of the first five-joint robotic arm before retiring after 32 years in 1998.

After retirement he continued to remain active and worked at the Murphy Theatre for 15 years first as a volunteer and then as the Technical Director and the theatre's most enthusiastic ambassador. His responsibilities included maintenance, carbon arc projectionist, lighting director, and he worked with many visiting celebrities including Tom Jones, Rosemary Clooney, The Kingston Trio, The Oak Ridge Boys, Brenda Lee, and John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck's wedding. The Ritter/Yaskbeck wedding was one of his personal favorites and Amy remains a family friend.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Kay (Nicodemus) Fahrer, whom he married July 7, 1963 at the Wilmington United Methodist Church; children, Martin D. Fahrer of New York City, New York, and daughter Kathleen K. (Spencer) McKay of Wilmington; granddaughter, Audrey McKay; sisters, Linea (Bill) Warmke of, Brevard, North Carolina, and Vera (Harry) Smith of Tiffin, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clifford is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Sayer.

Clifford will be remembered and missed for his huge smile, generous spirit and love of fixing all things.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial services with military honors will follow immediately at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Visit www.arehart-brown.com or Brown Funeral Home Facebook page for more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 82nd Airborne Division Association Educational Fund in memory of Clifford Fahrer.