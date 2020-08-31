1/1
Colleen Montanus
Colleen Montanus, 75, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born April 3, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert James Jordan and Irene Ellen (Maddux) Jordan.

Colleen was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and had worked as a nurse for over 30 years.

Surviving are husband, David B. Montanus, whom she married April 22, 1967, four sons, Stephen S. Montanus, Marc P. (Farida ) Montanus, Christopher P. (Danielle) Montanus, and Drew J. (Katharine) Montanus. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Kiana, James, Edward, William, Madeleine, Annie and Ella, and a great grandson Lucas. Other survivors include three brothers, R. Timothy, Robert P. and Michael K. Jordan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Columbkille Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are requested.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
