Connie S. Edwards, 74, of Hillsboro, passed away on Monday evening, May 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born January 5, 1946 in Clarksville,she was the daughter of Ralph and Illene Brown Long Moore. Connie graduated from Sabina High School and later went back to college and graduated from college the same time her children graduated from high school. She retired from Lexis Nexis and moved to Hillsboro to take up her favorite hobby of being with her grandchildren. Connie is survived by her children, Kelly Edwards of Wilmington, Chuck (Connie) Stanforth of Sabina and Kevin (Barbara) Stanforth of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Shaun Slone, Jordan Slone, Amy Stanforth, Kyle (Jayne) Stanforth, Tyler Norris, Chad (Mary) Stanforth, Tiffani and Becky Stanforth also Elizabeth (Brad) Smith; several great grandchildren; one sister, Karen Belcher of Morrow; and brother, Bill (Judy) Long of California. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Sabina Cemetery. Friends may call at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with continued social distancing in practice.



