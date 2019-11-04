Connie Jean (Dolph) Hosler was born May 1, 1944 to Lewis Mitchell and Mary Naomi (Yochum) Dolph and died in Fulton, Maryland, on October 30, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John Stephen Hosler.

In addition to her two daughters, Jennifer Hosler of Cincinnat, and Betsy Gregory-Hosler, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Melissa Gregory-Hosler, and two grandchildren, Harper Mary and Hank Stephen, all of Silver Spring, Maryland.

A graveside service will be held in Sugar Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clinton County Homeless Shelter, 36 Gallup St.reet, Wilmington, OH 45177 or The Arbor Terrace Employee Holiday Bonus Fund, 11584 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759.

