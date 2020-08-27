Connie Ann Morris, of Wilmington, passed from this world to her heavenly home on Monday, August 24, 2020.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 5, 1944. After graduation from Xenia High School in 1962, she married the love of her life, Donald J. Morris, on July 25, 1965.

She worked for Dayton Power & Light for 40 years.

Some of Connie's favorite things were covered bridges, lighthouses, hummingbirds, and traveling. She and Donald visited the lower 48 states in tents, a travel trailer, and motor home.

Connie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Rebert and Mary Barnes Shanks; and her father- and mother-in-law, Jackson and Chloe Spurlock Morris. She was very fond of Chloe and they shared a very special friendship.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald J. Morris; brothers, Marlin (Barbara) Shanks of Xenia and William (Linda) Shanks of Bellbrook, and sister, Esther Sue (Tom) Detty of Xenia. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Connie loved her family and hosted many family get-togethers. She will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends.

Connie was an active member of the Jonah's Run Baptist Church in Harveysburg, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 3 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Hospice of the Miami Valley, and Ohio Living Quaker Heights Activities Department.

