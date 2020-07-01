Connie Sims

Connie Marie (Osborn) Sims went to find her "Beach in Heaven" peacefully on June 17, 2020 at her home in Port Aransas, Texas after a 7+ year illness with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born on March 1, 1963 in Wilmington, Ohio to Marion and Dorothy (Lyons) Osborn. She was a 1981 graduate of Wilmington High School and a 1983 graduate of Columbus (Ohio) Business College.

She was the owner and co-founder of Sims Family Tours & Travel since 2003. Prior to that, she worked at Oxy Chemical Corporation in Ashtabula (Ohio), the City of Washington Court House (Ohio), First Federal Bank in Washington CH, and Bank One in Xenia (Ohio).

She was a member of the Parrot Heads of Port Aransas (Texas), a CLIA Master Cruise Counsellor, and a member of NACTA. As a full time RV'er for the past 10 years, she enjoyed her trips to the beach, boating and golfing in her healthy years. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed watching college sports in general.

She was preceded in death by her mother, and survived by her father Marion R. Osborn (Betty); her husband, Robert L. Sims, whom she married on April 30, 1983; her daughter, Bethany (James) Davis of Fairview Park, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Kingsley and Keegan Davis. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the All Faith Cremation & Funeral Services of Ingleside, Texas. Per her wishes, "There is to be no memorial or funeral service. Please gather privately as needed and celebrate the wonderful life and memories we shared. Relive all the fun stories." Donations can be made in her name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.