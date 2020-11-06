1/
Connie South
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Connie Mae South, 77, of Blanchester, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of Donna (Glen) Patten, Paul Glen South, Thomas Lee (Regina) South, Robert Dean South, Susan Ann South, and Rodney Allan South; loving grandmother of nine; proud great-grandmother of three; and dear sister of Gary Lee Thomas.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. South; and parents, Paul Thomas and Rosemary (nee Osbourne) Brown.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 West Main Street in Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time of service.

Interment will take place at Westboro Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

For further information, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
(937) 783-2458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved