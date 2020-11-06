Connie Mae South, 77, of Blanchester, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of Donna (Glen) Patten, Paul Glen South, Thomas Lee (Regina) South, Robert Dean South, Susan Ann South, and Rodney Allan South; loving grandmother of nine; proud great-grandmother of three; and dear sister of Gary Lee Thomas.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. South; and parents, Paul Thomas and Rosemary (nee Osbourne) Brown.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 West Main Street in Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time of service.

Interment will take place at Westboro Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

For further information, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com .