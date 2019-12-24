Connie Sue Walker, 63, of Leesburg, returned peacefully to her heavenly home on December 21, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

She was born on June 14, 1956 in Greenfield to the late Delbert "Jack" and Rowena Pitzer.

She is also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Harry Walker; sister-in-law, Suellen Jenkins; brother-in-law, Roger Walker; and niece, Tessa Walker.

Connie was blessed with a large and loving family. She was a selfless woman who lived for her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Walker, whom were married on October 5, 1979, and two daughters, Stephanie (Trent) Morrow and Jill (Jason) Cloud, all of Leesburg; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Walker of Wilmington; sisters, Sandra (Steven) Ervin of Mason and Brenda (Mark) Armstrong of Leesburg; brother, Jack (Sherry) Pitzer of Leesburg; brother-in-law, Michael Jenkins of Martinsville; sister-in-law, Lora Walker of Wilmington; grandchildren, Wyatt and Whitlee Morrow, Rowen Emma and Jeffrey Cloud; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. December 28 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Whiteoak Cemetery in Fayette County.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 27 at the church.

Memorials can be made to the or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

