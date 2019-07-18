Corless Sherman Storer, 81, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born December 27, 1937 in Wilmington, son of the late Corless Alexander and Agnes Pauline (Kratzer) Storer.

He was a member of Wilmington Assembly of God and had worked at International Paper.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Storer; three daughters, Pam (Mark) Tucker, Lafayette, Ind., Sherry Storer, Wilmington, and Paula Hudson, Wilmington; two sons, James Storer, Wilmington and David (Melissa) Storer, Maineville; step-daughter, Dana (Joe) Siler of Blanchester; step-son, Darren (Stephanie) Rinehart of Waynesville; grandchildren, Matthew (Abby), Liza, Bryson, Brent, Nora, Ethan, Maggie, Emily and Lydia; three great-grandchildren, Charles, William and Jack; and two brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Storer, Wilmington and Russ (Cindy) Crosthwaite, Maineville.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, July 20 at Wilmington Assembly of God, 609 W. Locust St. at Farquhar Avenue, Wilmington, with Pastor John Wirmel officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Wilmington Assembly of God church on Saturday, July 20.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Sherman's memory may be made to the or the church.

