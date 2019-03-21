Cynthia Ann Curtis, 71, of Mason, Ohio and formerly of Wilmington, entered into God's eternity on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Cindy was born February 3, 1948 on the family farm in Burtonville, Ohio. She was the eldest daughter of George David Curtis and Helen Louise (Daniel) Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Daniel Curtis.

She is survived by sisters, Karen (Ron) Piatt of Leesburg and Martha (Louie) Bourgeois of Maineville; nephew, Derek Jimison; and great-niece, Hallie Crutcher; as well as many cousins.

Cindy was a 1966 graduate of Wilmington High School and completed study at Miller Draughon Business School in Cincinnati. After several jobs, she was employed with the University of Cincinnati College of Evening and Continuing Education as an Administrative Assistant for 25 years.

Cindy was an active member of First Christian Church in Wilmington, serving as Elder and member of the Chancel and Bell Choirs, and women's ministry. After retirement she volunteered at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Cindy was an avid reader, loved music, old movies, nature, history and genealogy. Her bright spirit, laughter and kindness will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service to celebrate Cindy's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, followed by a reception with the family at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the church.

A private interment will take place at the family's convenience.