Cynthia "Cindy" Lakes of Erlanger, Ky. was born December 11, 1964 to Albert Lakes and Beverly (nee Sampson) Lakes and passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 55.

She loved to sew, make pillows, and sing Pat Benatar.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Rhea Sampson; spouse, Dave Morano; children, Jesse (Misty) Shepherd, Beverly (Ronald) Tolle and Jarrod Messer; grandchildren, McKenzie Brantley, Carson Shepherd, Mia Shepherd, Trenton Messer, Corinne Tolle, Kylan Shepherd and Dalton Tolle; brothers, Lank Lakes, Paul (Lisa) Jackson and Albert Lank Lakes; and sisters, Beth (Andy) Lung, Sandie (Morgan) Creager, Mary Margaret Lakes, Pamela Rhea Myers and Helen Louise Walker.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father, Albert Lakes; and a brother, Gene Lakes.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, December 27 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Westboro Cemetery, Jefferson Twp.

