Cynthia Gay Osborn, of Wilmington, was born November 6, 1964 and passed onto her maker on February 23, 2020 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Cindy was a loving and special person who attended Jefferson Elementary School in Midland and graduated from Town and Country School in 1987.

She then began working and attending the Adult Day program, formerly known as Orion, Inc., associated with the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She continued to attend the Adult Day program when it privatized and became known as Person Centered Services.

Cindy thoroughly enjoyed working and was a dedicated employee for many years until she retired in February 2019.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Retta F. Osborn and Glenn E. Osborn of Blanchester.

She is survived by her brother, Tim; sister-in-law, Stephanie; niece and nephew, Ashleigh and Andrew Osborn of Blanchester; and uncles, Howard (Virginia) Osborn of Midland and Robert Osborn of Fredericktown; as well as many cousins and friends.

Cindy enjoyed competing in the Special Olympics in many events including walking, softball throw, bowling, and cheerleading. She was also a member of the Bell Choir for many years when attending Orion.

Cindy was found on Sunday mornings as a member of the choir at Westboro United Methodist Church. She is remembered as a gentle and loving person who had countless friends and enjoyed life as it should be lived.

Cindy enjoyed time spent with family and friends, loved parties and brought much laughter with her presence. Cindy was truly one of God's special children who will truly be missed.

Arrangements include visitation Friday, February 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Blanchester. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 29 at the Westboro United Methodist Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with interment following at the Jefferson Township Cemetery in Westboro.

In lieu of flowers donations, can be made to: Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington, OH 45177, or Community Options, 6699 Tri Way Drive, Mason, OH 45040.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.