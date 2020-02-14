Daniel Howard Doster, 86, originally of Harveysburg, died at home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. The first visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17 at the Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home, 185 N. Main St. in Waynesville from 5 to 7 p.m. A second visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jonah's Run Baptist Church, 9614 State Route 73 outside Harveysburg. The Celebration of Life service, officiated by Roger Hilburt, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the church, with an ice cream social and pie following. A fuller obituary on Mr. Doster will be forthcoming.