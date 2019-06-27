Dale G. Christoffer, 89, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home.

His wife, Kathleen L. Christoffer, preceded him in death October 27, 2016. They were married August 28, 1954.

Mr. Christoffer was born May 26, 1930 in Fredericksburg, Iowa, son of the late Rickelf and Helen Shucka Christoffer.

Mr. Christoffer was a master plumber for 40 years. He was a graduate of Tripoli High School in Iowa and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Mr. Christoffer is survived by three sons, Matthew (Terri) Christoffer of Maineville, Walter (Beth) Christoffer of Florida, and Brian (Connie) Christoffer of Lynchburg; two daughters, Kathleen (David) Geyer of Clarksville, and Jeannine Taylor of Clarksville; a sister, Peggy Marvets of Tripoli Iowa; grandchildren, Jason (Teresa) Geyer, Christopher (Melissa) Geyer, Jennifer (Christian) Tingey, Lyndsey (Matt Eveleth) Geyer, Leslie (Fiancé, Jon Herring) Blair, Christina (Robby) Kephart, Tony (Tricia) Christoffer, and John Kelly; 14 great-grandchildren and another one due in September; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, a brother, Laverne Christoffer, a sister, Elnore Helt, a granddaughter, Jennifer Kelly, and one great-grandchild, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, July 1 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Clarksville Cemetery.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.