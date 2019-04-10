Dale C. Hiles, 95, of Sabina, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Fayette County on March 13, 1924, he was the son of the late Albert and Chloe Inlow Hiles.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 47 years, Kermith T. Barnes Hiles. The two were married on June 29, 1952.

Dale was a Sabina High School graduate. He was a member of the US Army Air Corps and served in World War II, where he loaded bombs on aircrafts in Italy.

Later, Dale worked as a farmer — first in livestock, and later in crops — and retired after over 40 years.

He always attended the Sabina High School reunions. He was an avid coon hunter, enjoyed vegetable gardening, the Cincinnati Reds, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his son, David Hiles of Sabina. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Jackqulyn Hiles, Joseph Hiles, and Afton (Mike McLees II) Hiles; great-grandchildren, Robbie, Madison, Kaden, Kaylee, and Hailey; and great-great-granddaughter, Marilee.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Hiles.

Dale's family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., when a funeral service will begin.

Burial, after cremation, at Sabina Cemetery, will follow at the convenience of the family.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.