Dallas D. Hyer, 68, of Greenfield, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born Sunday, Jan. 21, 1951 in Frankfort, a son of the late Clarence and Beatrice Hill Hyer.

On Feb. 14, 2019, he married the former Michelle Jackman, who survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Rex) Louk of Greenfield; a stepdaughter, Leslie (Chris) Fitzpatrick of Kannapolis, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brenton, Tyler and Andrew Louk, and Ella and Eva Fitzpatrick; four sisters, Charlotte (Jim) Riley of Bloomingburg, Brenda (Lee) Hopkins, Barbara Hyer and Nancy (Todd) Collins, all of Washinghton C.H.; one brother, Douglas Hyer of Washington C.H.; his mother-in-law, Betty Jackman of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Dallas was a 1969 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a corrections officer with the State of Ohio working at the reception center at Orient. Dallas was a member of the South Side Church of Christ. He loved being outdoors and being at his pond.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the South Side Church of Christ, Washington C.H., with Barry Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Friends may visit with the Hyer family at the church Tuesday from 11 a.m. to the time of service.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

