1/
Dana K. "Duke" Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dana K. "Duke" Hunt, 59, of Sabina, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center.

He was born July 24, 1961 in Lodi, Ohio, the son of the late Dana and Carol (Moore) Hunt, Sr.

Dana was a music lover, and spent many hours listening to all types of music. He had a D.J. business and provided services for many receptions and parties.

He, along with his wife Pam, were members of the Sabina Moose Lodge #1244, and the Sabina Sr. Citizens.

Dana is survived by his wife, Pamela J. (Rinderle) Hunt; son, Jerry Barrett, Sr.; grandchildren, Mykenzie and J.J.; siblings, Dianna Barrett and her companion Jacob Hinkle of Sandusky, Debbie Hunt of Wooster, and Robert Followay of Inman, South Carolina; good friend George Gast; and nephews Chad Barrett, Shawn Barrett, and Nick Followay.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved