Dana K. "Duke" Hunt, 59, of Sabina, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center.

He was born July 24, 1961 in Lodi, Ohio, the son of the late Dana and Carol (Moore) Hunt, Sr.

Dana was a music lover, and spent many hours listening to all types of music. He had a D.J. business and provided services for many receptions and parties.

He, along with his wife Pam, were members of the Sabina Moose Lodge #1244, and the Sabina Sr. Citizens.

Dana is survived by his wife, Pamela J. (Rinderle) Hunt; son, Jerry Barrett, Sr.; grandchildren, Mykenzie and J.J.; siblings, Dianna Barrett and her companion Jacob Hinkle of Sandusky, Debbie Hunt of Wooster, and Robert Followay of Inman, South Carolina; good friend George Gast; and nephews Chad Barrett, Shawn Barrett, and Nick Followay.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.