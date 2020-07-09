1/
Daniel Ahrmann
{ "" }
Daniel C. Ahrmann, 66, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born on May 28, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Anna (Lubkeman) Ahrmann.

He was an employee of D&E Equipment of Wilmington.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Hughes) Ahrmann, whom he married on March 19, 1993; three daughters, Stephanie (Chad) Frazer of Hillsboro, Sherry Ann (Keith) Peterson of Wilmington and Terri Murphy of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; four brothers; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13 at the Resthaven Memory Gardens in Hillsboro. Those attending are asked, per Daniel's wishes, to dress casual.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
