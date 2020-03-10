Daniel Ray "Dan" Saylor, 65, of Lees Creek, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Dan was born October 29, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Eldon and Clara V. (Dennis) Saylor. He had attended the Emmanuel Christian Church in Greenfield.

Dan was a cooking connoisseur; he had a passion for cooking which led him to opening his own catering business so he could share his talents. He later opened "Me and My Gang Eatery" restaurant in Sabina, Dan loved owning his own restaurant and really enjoyed preparing and serving "good old home cooked meals".

Dan was also affectionately known by many as "Dan the Jerky Man"; people traveled many miles to get some of his beef jerky. In his later years, Dan spent time watching the Food Network on TV; he never lost his love for cooking.

Dan quietly gave in many ways to local youth, whether it be food, clothing, shoes, or just a corsage so they could attend a dance. Dan wanted to make sure all kids could enjoy their youth.

But, more than anything, he was a caring, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He dearly loved his family. His wife, children, and grandchildren were always a part of what he called "Me and My Gang".

Dan is survived by his wife, whom he adored, Cynthia L. (Bean) Saylor, whom he married September 12, 1975 in Lees Creek; children, Sarah (Bill) Miller of Franklin, Emily (Chris Cordray) Pinkerton of Sabina, and Will (Amanda) Saylor of Sabina; grandchildren, Bill3, Kiara, Lilly, Landen, Ava, and Olivia; step-mother, Martha Saylor of New Vienna; siblings, Darrell (Patty) Saylor of Wilmington, Stephanie (Gary) Evans of New Vienna, and Stacie (Jay) Young of Hillsboro; special friends, Gary and Bev Garrison of Wilmington; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by one grandson; Maxwell; and brother, Jimmie Lee Osborne.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Larry Maynard and Jim Hayes will officiate. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial in David's Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to Western Buckeye Volleyball Club, c/o Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

