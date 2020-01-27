A true rags to riches story, Daniel Van Taylor, Jr. stepped into heaven December 2019 at age 59.

Ohio born, devout OSU fan, graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, Clarksville, and Laurel Oaks, Wilmington, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled the world. Dan's last duty station was as a U.S. Navy Recruiter in Mansfield, Ohio.

A descendant of Francis Gary Powers, Dan was relentless and magnetizing in his passionate pursuit of all aspects of his life. Raised in poverty pulling buckets of water from a well or cutting trees down for heat, Danny knew no strangers and family was priority one.

Dan's career led him to becoming a Department of Defense civilian contracted Flight Simulator Technician where he established himself as a world class technician.

In all things, he embodied the heart of a lion and spirit of the eagle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel; mother, Estella; sister, Clara; and granddaughter, Clara.

Dan's brilliant light will guide the way for wife Josephine, daughters Susan (Christopher) and Krystal (Wendell), son Zachary (Marie), grandchildren Daniel and Lily, sister Teresa (Stephen), and brother Tim (Tara).

With his spirit surrounding us, memorial services will be at 1 p.m. February 7, 2020, at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.