Danielle Lee Smith
1984 - 2020
Danielle Lee Smith, 36, of Waynesville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Her husband, Trevor Smith, survives. They were married July 12, 2007.

Danielle was born April 6, 1984 in Lancaster, Ohio. She was a 2002 graduate of Fairfield Union High School and received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

She was currently an administrative assistant at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington and was instrumental in educating those she worked with at CMH regarding organ donation.

Danielle fiercely loved people. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington.

She was a 4-H advisor for the Adams Chiefs and thoroughly enjoyed the Clinton County Fair. She was also an active supporter and volunteer for Clinton-Massie athletics.

In addition to her husband, Danielle is survived by her mother and stepfather, Tina Canter (Brad) Cass of Thornville, Ohio; her four children, Cayden Smith, Wesley Smith, Tinlee Smith, and Brock Smith; a sister, Jess (Jonathan) Friesner of Lancaster, Ohio; stepbrothers, Allen Cass, Brady Cass, and Cooper Cass; grandparents, Thomas and Janet Canter of Newark, Ohio; uncle and aunts, Chad and Aimee Canter of Newark, Ohio and Tammy Rhymer of Newark, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, Ohio, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Lancaster Vineyard Church, 431 Whiley Road, Lancaster, Ohio.

A funeral service with Jonathan Friesner and Seth Canter officiating will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the Lancaster Vineyard Church. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Danielle's memory may be made to the Clinton County 4-H Endowment, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 2, Wilmington, OH45177 or to the Health Alliance of Clinton County, P.O. Box 881 Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Lancaster Vineyard Church
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lancaster Vineyard Church
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
