Darin Lee Greene, 51, of Wilmington, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Brown Funeral Home, located at 237 West Main Street in Wilmington. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.