Darla Joy Tedrick (nee Pugsley) was born July 10, 1984 and passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 35.

Darla worked in home health care and loved Halloween. She loved her family, the outdoors and the beach.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Rhonda (nee Pugsley) Viers; husband, Nathaniel Tedrick; children, Xavier Tedrick, Silas Tedrick, Avery Davis and Nathaniel Davis; brothers, Travis Franks, Nicholas Franks, Zackery Viers and Jacob Viers; grandparents, Dee Dee and Terry Pugsley; uncles, Eddie Pugsley and Jerry Shults; aunts, Marie Pugsley, Angela Solomon and Mitzi Shults; mother-in-law, Jean Tedrick; brothers-in-law, Kenny Tedrick and Toby Tedrick; a great niece, Lucca; special friend, Jean Henderson; and her pets, Penny and Sam. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday November 12 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, where services will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday November 13.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in Darla's memory.

