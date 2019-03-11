Darlene Carrington, 55, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born on June 1, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. On Aug. 15, 1981 in Riverside, California, she married George R. Carrington, who survives.

Darlene was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church and her passion was for Golden Retrievers.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her mother, DeAnn Kachelmeier of Wilmington; a son, Jason (Lynn) Carrington of Goshen; a granddaughter, Grace Carrington; a half-brother, Andrew (Angie) Kachelmeier of New Antioch; and her furry beloved dogs, Bailey, Baxter, Diva, Nala, and Max the Cat.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, James Govostis and her step-father, Joseph Kachelmeier.

A memorial Mass service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 18 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 North Mulberry Street at West Locust Street in Wilmington, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. The interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Monday, March 18 from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. time of Mass.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Darlene's memory may be made to the Wilmington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 968, 5312 North U.S. 68, Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign an online guest book, please visit edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .