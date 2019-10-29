Darlene S. Inwood, 79, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Otterbein Lebanon Senior Life Community.

She was born June 16, 1940 in Sabina, the daughter of Virgil Roberts and Leanna Mae Kelley.

Darlene was a social butterfly; she was known for her "Irish Temperament" and her stubbornness. She loved going to casinos, golfing, traveling to the southwest for warmth and sunshine, and was an avid Angel collector.

She is survived by two children, Jeffrey Scott (Linda) Inwood of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Tracy Lee (Rob) Schwarzenback of Johnston, Iowa; mother, Leanna Stephenson; grandchildren, Megan, Nicole, Cameron and his wife Samantha, Cecilia, and Jacob; two sisters, Valerie (Jack) Rose of Wilmington, and Renita Cook of Wilmington; nephew, Zachary (Nicole) Cook; two great nephews, Joshua Jones and Aaron Snider; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Virgil Roberts; baby brother, Leonard Stephenson; twin great-grandsons, Alden and Eamon; husband, Edward Clarence Inwood, whom she married June 3, 1961; nephew, Shawn Jones; and niece, Chrystal Jones.

Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that memorial donation be directed to Otterbein Hospice, 696 North Ohio 741, Lebanon, OH 45036, or the .

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

