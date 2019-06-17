Darlene Newby was born on July 25, 1946 in Washington County, Iowa. She was the only daughter of Richard and Doris Newby.

Her growing years were spent in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Muncie, Indiana, where her father was a Quaker minister. Darlene graduated from Burris High School in Muncie, and Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. She went on to do graduate studies at Wright State University and the Earlham School of Religion.

Darlene taught elementary school, concentrating on special needs children. She moved to the Wilmington area in 1974, and taught in the Sabina Elementary School.

Feeling called to the Quaker ministry, Darlene became the assistant minister at Wilmington Friends Meeting, and the minister at Dover Friends Meeting.

She went on to serve Second Friends Meeting in Indianapolis, Bloomingdale Friends Meeting in Indiana, and Buffalo Friends Meeting in Iowa.

She moved back to Wilmington in 2016, residing at the Quaker Apartments. Darlene passed away quietly at home on the morning of June 14, 2019.

She is survived by two brothers, James and John, and their spouses, Elizabeth and Shelley, and several nieces and nephews.

She is missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at Dover Friends Meeting on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Dover Friends Meeting, 257 Dover Rd., Wilmington, OH 45177.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information and to access the online register book, visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.