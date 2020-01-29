David Emmett Bailey, 77, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 3, 1942 in Wilmington, son of the late Emmett Harold Bailey and Marion Delores Wilson Bailey.

David was a graduate of Wilmington High School in 1960 and was the class president. He also graduated from the Ohio State University and was in the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

David worked with his father in real estate and rental land management. He was a Clinton County Commissioner for 17 years. He was also the Executive Director of the Community Improvement Corporation for 20 years. David also was a Jury Commissioner under Judge McCracken and Judge Rudduck.

He was a past member of the Wilmington Rotary Club and past chairman of the Clinton County Republican Central Committee.

For 20 years he was an instructor at Wilmington High School and Southern State College. At the time of his death David attended the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington.

Surviving are wife, Constance Ann Calvert Bailey, whom he married December 31, 1965; two daughters, Katie (Gregg) Collett and Laura (Chris) Moyer; five grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Collett, Cameron David Collett, Gavin David Moyer, Andrew Charles Moyer and Bailey Ann Moyer; and his faithful companion, "Lucky".

A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Bob Wade officiating.

Friends will be received at the church Sunday, February 2 from 2-3 p.m.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1024, Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, or Community Care Hospice.

