David Drake
David John Ralston Drake, 71, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by family.

David was born October 29, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Ralston and Mary Ann (Fiorentino) Drake. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.

David had retired after 35 years of service with Local Union #162, Plumbers and Pipefitters out of Dayton.

Among his many interests were fishing, hunting pheasant, and gardening. He loved telling stories and jokes, usually not making it through without laughing himself.

But above all, his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.

David is survived by two children, David Scott (Nicole) Drake of Wilmington and Holly (Shane) Louderback of Wilmington; grandchildren, Gabrielle Nicole Drake, Madison Taylor Drake, and Ebon Louderback; great grandchild, Lakeleigh Nicole; siblings, Steve Drake, James (Donna) Drake, Daniel (Cindy) Drake, Patrick (Bonnie) Drake, Timothy (Jennifer) Drake, Julie (Kenneth) Watkins, Rebecca (John) Lephart, and Marianne Rohmr; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. (Lake) Drake on July 29, 2018; they had been married for 48 years after their marriage on September 19, 1970; and two brothers, Robert and Thomas Drake.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations, if desired, are directed to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



Published in News Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
