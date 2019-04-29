David E. Harris, 64, of Leesburg, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

He was born April 1, 1955 in Greenfield, son of the late Sherman E. and Mary L. Smith Harris.

Mr. Harris was a lifelong truck driver. He was a member of the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, working on trucks, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his companion, Patricia Call; son, Josh Harris of Fairfield, Ohio; daughter, Stephanie Lewis of Wilmington; brother, Terry (Brenda) Riley of Martinsville; three sisters, Debbie Stone of Martinsville, Sandra (Ron) Lapping of Westerville, Ohio, and Sharon McCollum of West Liberty, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, three brothers and a sister are preceded in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.