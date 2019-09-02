David William Fife, 67, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday night, August 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born November 27, 1951 in Wilmington, son of the late William Fife and Sara Olive Gray Fife.

David was a graduate of Wilmington High School, Class of 1971, and a member of First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ.

He retired from the State Highway Patrol as a Load Limit Inspector after 26 years of service. David was a very avid Browns football fan.

Surviving are his loving wife, Cathy R. Fife; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Elyse Fife and their two daughters, Ava and Norah Fife; daughter, Heather Fife and her children, Braydin, Kinnley, Carson, and Tai; brother, Jim (Shari) Fife; step-sons, Philip (Vanessa) Stephens and Aaron Stephens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ.

Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

Contributions in David's memory may be made to the Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 120 Columbus St. Wilmington, OH 45177.

