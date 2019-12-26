David Conrad Halley was a complex man that seemed to live more than one life, but eventually lost his battle with mortality December 22, 2019, surrounded by a small number of those who loved him, with many more there with him in thought.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Thelma; brother, Robert); and daughter, (Paige).

He is survived by five siblings, Richard, Linda, Michael, John and Brad; three children, Jan, Anthony, and Patrick; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Ashley, Asa, Caurina, Kristen, Lana, Abigail, Zachary, and Conrad; five great-grandchildren, Kyler, Dominic, Gage, Sophia and Olivia; 22 nieces and nephews plus many more great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He was loved.

During his life, David gained and lost multiple fortunes. An innovative mind allowed him to see things others could not. He married and divorced two women, but loved many more.

He served in the Air Force with pride though he rarely discussed it. He received degrees from Wittenberg (undergraduate) and Stetson (MBA) Universities. Sober for eight days short of 25 years, he made it clear that he wanted his story told without hiding the truth or making him out to be a perfect person, though I'm sure he would be disappointed in us if we didn't embellish a bit.

He will be missed by the countless family and friends who loved him.

Services will occur near the end of January, with more information to follow. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations to the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Ohio.