David Hixson
David A. Hixson, 64, of Hillsboro, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Born in Wilmington on October 4, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles E. Hixson and Deloris J. Stewart Briggs.

An Army veteran, Dave was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking. In his younger years, he worked construction.

He is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Bernie) Cobb of Virginia; three grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Binz, Anita Hixson, and Lisa (Art) Jones; step-brother, Tom (Ruth) Shoemaker; special nephew, Loren Frazier, his wife, Amber, and their children, Landon and Lincoln; along with a host of step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Nicole Pierce; and sisters, Brenda Frazier and Peggy Tompkins.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Hospice of Fayette County.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sabina Cemetery. McClain ROTC will present military honors.

Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



Published in News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
