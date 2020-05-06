David Huff, 83, of Sabina, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 4:45 p.m., after battling a lengthy illness. He was born in Hindman, Ky. on September 10, 1936, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Slone Huff. David is survived by his wife, Marjorie Lindsey Huff. The two were united in marriage on April 25, 1987. He attended Heritage Memorial Church, where he was active in the nursery. David enjoyed playing softball, hunting and golfing. He worked at MAC Tool, before retiring in 1998. In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Steve (Judy) Huff, Robin (John) Ertel, Kristina (Terry) Fouch, Susan (Margie) Huff, Tracy (Rob) Mitchell, Donald (Rita) Huff; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish his memory are sisters, Vanilla Stritenberger, and Faye (Norman) Wiget; brothers, Bill (Bonnie), Carl (Carol), Keith, Raymond (Jeannie), John (Judy), Wayne (Elma) and Stanley; sisters in-law, Betty Huff, Sue Huff, Beverly (Clarence) Kidder, Judy (Joe) Lane, and Chris Lindsey; and brother in-law, John (Ann) Lindsey; along with a host of nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruthanna Pikerton Huff; son, Michael Huff; brothers, Cluitt, Frank and Zeak; one grandson; and one great-grandson. A graveside service, held at New Vienna IOOF Cemetery, will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.