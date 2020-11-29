David G. Kemp, 78, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born July 4, 1942 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Henry G. and Myrtle (Crockett) Kemp.

David graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. He taught in the Clinton-Massie School District for 30 years, then with New Lebanon Dixie for 8 years.

During his career, he was the head coach for Clinton-Massie Falcons varsity teams in basketball, baseball, and golf. He was also an assistant varsity football coach. He was proud of the fact that he, along with his son David and daughter Natalie, were all inducted into the Clinton-Massie Hall of Fame. He also coached summer baseball and softball teams for his kids.

As an educator, David enjoyed helping students grow. His teaching started in the Social Studies Department and later moved to Vocational Education. Many former students have credited Mr. Kemp as the reason they succeeded. As an educator, David touched many lives.

He also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, being his father-in-law's fishing buddy, and trapping. He also enjoyed golf, and the opportunity to spend time on the course with his son and friends.

Being a family man, David rarely missed any event in which his children or grandchildren participated. His wit and sense of humor kept all around him in stitches.

David is survived by his loving wife, and scorekeeper, Bobbie Sue (Foster) Kemp, whom he married on November 11, 1967 in Wyoming, Ohio; son, David (Tricia Wise) Kemp of Pickerington; daughter, Natalie (Bernard) Harmeling of Wilmington; grandchildren, Bailey and Mariah Kemp, and Braden and Lauren Harmeling; twin sister, Diane (Andy) Mitten of Morrow; brothers, Terry (Darlene) Kemp of Morrow, James (Beth) Kemp of Morrow, and Michael (Dian) Kemp of Blanchester; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by sister, Susan Snell; infant sister, Alice; and brothers, Richard Kemp and Daniel Kemp.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Wilmington Church of Christ. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the church. Private mausoleum placement will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Blue Ash at the convenience of the family.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. For more information, or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.