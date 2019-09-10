David L. Harris, 84, of Wilmington, passed away Monday afternoon, September 9, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born April 27, 1935 in Wilmington, son of the late Maynard E. and Dorothy (Oglesbee) Harris.

On April 16, 1960, he married Carol Sue Dunn Harris, who survives.

He was a lifelong farmer, a member of the Antique Power Club since its inception, and a birthright Dover Friends Meeting member.

A 1953 Wilmington High School graduate, David honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959, during which one-and-a-half years were spent in Germany. He was thrilled to be able to explore a different country while working as a mechanic.

In addition to his wife, other surviving family members are his son, Mark (Lynn) Harris; daughter, Kim (John) Meshefski; two grandchildren, Louie (Jessica) Curren and Olivia (fiance Evan Mustard) Harris; an expectant first great-grandchild in January 2020; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Harris.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Mike Daye officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, where the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in David's memory may be made to the Antique Power Club of Clinton County, P.O. Box 13, Wilmington, OH 45177; the Dover Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 166, Port William, OH 45164; or Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave. Wilmington, OH 45177.

To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.