David L. Trenary, 74, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Residence.

His wife, Linda Davis Trenary, whom he married September 22, 1972, survives.

Mr. Trenary was born January 13, 1945 in Hillsboro, son of the late Ralph and Doris Setty Trenary. He was a graduate of New Vienna High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Trenary began his career at Wells Manufacturing and then worked over 20 years at Hood Packaging until his retirement.

He enjoyed reading, watching sports (especially the Cincinnati Reds), and talking about his childhood hometown of New Vienna.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Trenary is survived by a son, Mick Trenary of Wilmington; a brother, Gary (Sandy) Trenary of Wilmington; close friends, John Bashore and Larry Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Mike Trenary, and two sisters, Phyllis Bashore and Patty Trenary, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, August 1 at the L. Eugene Smith & Son Funeral Home, 64 S. South St., New Vienna, followed by a funeral service at noon Thursday. Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.