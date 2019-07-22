David Berry Malott, 73, of Lebanon, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on Sunday July 14, 2019.

David was born June 27, 1946.

He was a loving, caring man who enjoyed family and the farming community.

He married Karen Sue Malott on August 9, 1968 in Blanchester.

He is survived by two sons, Mark David and Luther "Luke" Malott; grandchildren, Caleb David and Hannah Elizabeth Malott; brother, William (Anna) Malott; and three nieces, Michelle, Melissa Malott, and Naomi Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue Malott; parents, Vada Lucille Malott and Heber Jordan Malott; and daughter-in-law, Rachel Caroline Malott.