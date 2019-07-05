David Robert Swindler, 69, of Springfield, Ohio changed his residence from Earth to Heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 24, 1950, in Wilmington, the son of Robert and Helen Patricia (Feike) Swindler.

David graduated from Wilmington High School and earned his Master's degree from The Ohio State University. David proudly spent five years as a member of The Ohio State Marching Band and was fortunate to travel to three Rose Bowls.

He taught music for a short while in Columbus before joining the family business in Wilmington, Swindler & Sons Florist, retiring 30 years later as President.

He was very involved in the Wilmington community: a member of the Rotary Club, a Mason and served as a City Councilman. He was also actively involved with the Emmaus Community.

David will leave a great vacancy in our lives, with high intelligence, gifts and talents, as well as, his great wit and sense of humor. He will be remembered for his love for God and his love for family, which were deeply rooted.

He stepped into Heaven greeted by those he cherished and missed, finally experiencing the family tree he always pursued.

David is survived by his wife of 15 years, Cecilian (Romine) Krueger Swindler; his mother; six children: Kristin (Brian) Ondulick, Erin (Ben) Putman, Robin (Andrew) Hittler, Caitlin (Paul) Mefford, Sondra Rini and Frank Krueger; 12 grandchildren; Grace, Jack, Katy, Luke, Lily, Charlie, Aaron, Diana, Ella, Danny, Julia and Matthew; one sister, Marci (Bill) Ingram; and three brothers, Jeff Swindler, Gerry (Judy) Swindler and Phil (Jenni) Swindler.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. in the Crossroad Baptist Church, 9903 W. National Road, with Pastor R.C. McDonald officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made Gideons International or The Ohio State Marching Band.

Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com