David William Gustin, 30, of Blanchester, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by family.

He was the beloved husband of Kristina "Krissy" Gustin; proud father of Aubrey, Miley, and Skylar Gustin; cherished brother of Bridget (Josh) Christman, Krista Curry, and Cody Curry; nephew of special aunt Cindy Fey; dear son of the late Daivd Gustin, Jr. and Cindy Curry; and he is also survived by many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the family, c/o Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com